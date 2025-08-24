Flood alert issued for Chiniot district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A flood alert has been issued for the Chiniot district due to increased water flow in the Chenab River on Sunday, according to sources of the district administration.

According to the details, recent rains in the catchment areas have resulted in a significant surge in water levels, with 150,000 cusecs of water currently flowing in the river at Marala. This surge is expected to reach the Chiniot district in a few hours, potentially causing moderate flooding.

Residents living on the banks of the River Chenab in Chiniot are advised to immediately evacuate and move to safe places in cooperation with the administration.

The district authorities have issued a warning, emphasizing the importance of taking necessary precautions to ensure safety.

The district administration is taking necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the expected flooding. Emergency services are on high alert, and relief camps have been set up to provide shelter and assistance to affected residents.

The administration urges residents to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities to ensure their safety.

