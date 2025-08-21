CEO Health visits Civil Hospital Jalalpur Jattan

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (Health) Gujrat, Dr Syed Atta-ul-Munim on Thursday

visited the Civil Hospital Jalalpur Jattan and reviewed healthcare facilities

there.

The CEO inspected staff attendance, availability of medicines, laboratory

services, and the Hepatitis Clinic.

He also interacted with admitted patients,

inquired about treatment facilities, and issued on-the-spot orders for the

redressal of complaints.

Dr Atta-ul-Munim directed the hospital administration to further improve

patient care services. He also sought feedback from the representative

of Anjuman Behbood-e-Murizan regarding cooperation and expressed

gratitude for their support.

In-charge Civil Hospital Dr Farhan Mir was also present on the occasion.