CEO Health Visits Civil Hospital Jalalpur Jattan
Published August 21, 2025
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (Health) Gujrat, Dr Syed Atta-ul-Munim on Thursday
visited the Civil Hospital Jalalpur Jattan and reviewed healthcare facilities
there.
The CEO inspected staff attendance, availability of medicines, laboratory
services, and the Hepatitis Clinic.
He also interacted with admitted patients,
inquired about treatment facilities, and issued on-the-spot orders for the
redressal of complaints.
Dr Atta-ul-Munim directed the hospital administration to further improve
patient care services. He also sought feedback from the representative
of Anjuman Behbood-e-Murizan regarding cooperation and expressed
gratitude for their support.
In-charge Civil Hospital Dr Farhan Mir was also present on the occasion.
