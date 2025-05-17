- Home
Kohistani, Arora To Represent Pakistan At Pope Leo’s Oath-taking Ceremony In Vatican City
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday said that Minister of State, Kheal Das Kohistani and Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora would represent Pakistan at the oath-taking ceremony of Pope Leo, the newly elected spiritual leader of the global Catholic community.
According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, both ministers will participate in the ceremony scheduled to be held in Vatican City on May 18. Their visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith harmony and its respect for religious diversity.
Pope Leo will become the 267th head of the Roman Catholic Church, assuming leadership of more than a billion Catholics worldwide.
