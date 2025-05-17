DC Reviews Cleanliness Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Syed Musa Raza on Saturday conducted an extensive visit to Tehsil Wahga to review sanitation and sewerage conditions in the area.
According to a spokesperson,He was accompanied by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner(AC) Wahga Muhammad Amir Butt, and other relevant officials.
During the visit,the DC carried out a detailed inspection of Dyal village and adjacent localities.
AC Wahga briefed the DC on various administrative measures undertaken across the tehsil to improve civic services.
The briefing highlighted that ongoing operations were actively addressing cleanliness and the removal of encroachments.
Deputy MD WASA provided a comprehensive update on the sewerage system and the current progress of related works.
The DC issued strict directives to the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure cleanliness across the entire district,in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Clean Lahore Mission.”
He emphasized the importance of daily solid waste collection and its proper disposal at designated dumping sites. He also instructed that the door-to-door garbage collection campaign should continue uninterrupted.
Addressing sewerage and drainage issues,DC ordered immediate solutions and warned against delays.
He also directed strict action against those involved in burning waste,stating that such violations would not be tolerated.
In a bid to improve urban hygiene,the DC further ordered the relocation of makeshift settlements (jhuggis) and cattle from residential areas.
