Met Office Issues Warning Urging Citizens To Take Drastic Measures As Temperatures Hit 42°C

Published May 17, 2025

Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The meteorological department Saturday issued a stern warning, urging citizens to take drastic measures to shield themselves from blistering heat, prevent life-threatening heat-related illnesses as temperatures are forecast to soar to 42°C over the weekend.

Deputy Director Anjum Nazir Zaigham talking to a news channel advised citizens to remain vigilant as Islamabad and other cities' weather is expected to stay sweltering and arid with no respite in sight.

He warned that Upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could experience temperatures soaring up to 7 degrees above normal.

Sindh, South Punjab, and Balochistan are bearing the brunt of the heatwave, with temperatures in southern regions forecast to stay 4-6 degrees above average.

He also urged livestock owners to safeguard their animals from extreme heat and advised farmers to adapt their schedules according to the weather conditions.

Expert also recommend wearing light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing and using umbrellas, hats, or sunglasses to shield against direct sunlight.

All departments have been advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions amid the ongoing heatwave, he added.

