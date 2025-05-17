- Home
- Pakistan
- Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C
Met Office Issues Warning Urging Citizens To Take Drastic Measures As Temperatures Hit 42°C
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The meteorological department Saturday issued a stern warning, urging citizens to take drastic measures to shield themselves from blistering heat, prevent life-threatening heat-related illnesses as temperatures are forecast to soar to 42°C over the weekend.
Deputy Director Anjum Nazir Zaigham talking to a news channel advised citizens to remain vigilant as Islamabad and other cities' weather is expected to stay sweltering and arid with no respite in sight.
He warned that Upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could experience temperatures soaring up to 7 degrees above normal.
Sindh, South Punjab, and Balochistan are bearing the brunt of the heatwave, with temperatures in southern regions forecast to stay 4-6 degrees above average.
He also urged livestock owners to safeguard their animals from extreme heat and advised farmers to adapt their schedules according to the weather conditions.
Expert also recommend wearing light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing and using umbrellas, hats, or sunglasses to shield against direct sunlight.
All departments have been advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions amid the ongoing heatwave, he added.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C1 minute ago
-
Kohistani, Arora to represent Pakistan at Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony in Vatican City41 minutes ago
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur1 hour ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness efforts1 hour ago
-
Pak diaspora, Embassy in Paris observe Youm-e-Tashakur1 hour ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts inspection in DIKhan1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise to tackle possible flood situation1 hour ago
-
Balochistan govt condemns attack on levies force personnel in Khuzdar2 hours ago
-
Two dead, two injured in Havellian firing incident2 hours ago
-
Expert advises caution as intestine-related health concerns continue to grow3 hours ago
-
Unresolved Kashmir dispute driving region to the brink of war: Mirwaiz3 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue can't be ignored for regional peace: Engr Amir Muqam3 hours ago