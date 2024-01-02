Open Menu

Chairman HEC Inaugurates Lab, S&T Park At UoH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Chairman HEC inaugurates lab, S&T Park at UoH

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Tuesday inaugurated the Al-Ghazali Central Library and Science and Technology Park at the University of Haripur (UoH) in a significant development for academic infrastructure

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Tuesday inaugurated the Al-Ghazali Central library and Science and Technology Park at the University of Haripur (UoH) in a significant development for academic infrastructure.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor UoH Professor Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Registrar Riaz Muhammad, sectional heads, chairpersons, deans, faculty members and other staff.

During the visit, Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed expressed admiration for the meticulously designed landscaping, featuring displays such as Bonsai, Rangoli designs, lemon and food exhibits, vegetable showcases, and food stalls.

Addressing the audience, the Chairman HEC remarked on the UoH's commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities for its students, describing the experience as delightful.

He underscored the significance of the Al-Ghazali Central Library and Science and Technology Park, commending the institution's dedication to excellence. Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed expressed confidence that these projects would play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of innovators and researchers.

Related Topics

Technology Visit Haripur Mukhtar Ahmed HEC

Recent Stories

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification c ..

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification case on Jan 4

11 minutes ago
 PU declares results

PU declares results

6 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago
 FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: ..

FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: DG

9 minutes ago
 SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

10 minutes ago
 CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

10 minutes ago
Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on de ..

Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on death of Dr.Mushtaq Shaikh

10 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

5 minutes ago
 IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea see ..

IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea seeking protection bail

5 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20 ..

Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20I series

27 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim ..

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad reviews PUNJMIN ..

5 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of rabies vaccine's s ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of rabies vaccine's shortage

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan