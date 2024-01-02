Chairman HEC inaugurates lab, S&T Park at UoH

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Tuesday inaugurated the Al-Ghazali Central library and Science and Technology Park at the University of Haripur (UoH) in a significant development for academic infrastructure.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor UoH Professor Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Registrar Riaz Muhammad, sectional heads, chairpersons, deans, faculty members and other staff.

During the visit, Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed expressed admiration for the meticulously designed landscaping, featuring displays such as Bonsai, Rangoli designs, lemon and food exhibits, vegetable showcases, and food stalls.

Addressing the audience, the Chairman HEC remarked on the UoH's commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities for its students, describing the experience as delightful.

He underscored the significance of the Al-Ghazali Central Library and Science and Technology Park, commending the institution's dedication to excellence. Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed expressed confidence that these projects would play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of innovators and researchers.