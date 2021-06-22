UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of Kashmir Committee Sherhryar Calls On CM Balochsitan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Chairman of Kashmir Committee Sherhryar calls on CM Balochsitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman of Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and political situation during the meeting, Shahryar Afridi said Balochistan has entered a new era of development due to vision of Chief Minister and positive measures of Federal and provincial government saying the reform agenda of Jam Kamal Khan is welcome for the province.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan wanted to see a prosperous and peaceful Balochistan therefore the PM was being focused on the progress of the province and number of development projects were started in the area.

Chief Minister Balochistan's people-friendly initiative today's Balochistan is better than the past, he said saying provincial government believed on uniform development throughout the province under the vision of CM Balochistan.

He said major schemes have been included for the federal development projects saying the province would enter a new era of development after completion of these mega projects.

Talking in the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said now development through Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) automation schemes are being digitally monitored in order to maintain durable progress in the province which would also help to reduce resources of corruption from the projects.

He said major highways construction in the province to be started under the federation which is certainly welcome.

The CM said he wanted to develop all the districts of Balochistan on equal basis so that backwardness of the areas would be removed from the areas for ensuring welfare of public,Chairman of Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi expressed best wishes for Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to maintain processes of growth sachems for interest of public.

