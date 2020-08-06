UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PAL Condoles Death Of Poets Rehmat Ali,Sultan Jameel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:23 PM

Chairman PAL condoles death of poets Rehmat Ali,Sultan Jameel

Dr. Yousuf Kushk, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday has expressed deep condolence on the sad demises of Prof. Rahmat Ali Kamal Elhami and Sultan Jameel Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Dr. Yousuf Kushk, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday has expressed deep condolence on the sad demises of Prof. Rahmat Ali Kamal Elhami and Sultan Jameel Naseem.

In his condolence message, chairman said that Sultan Jameel was an eminent urdu novelist and playwright, poet and Prof. Rahmat Ali Kamal Elhami was one of the eminent writers of Urdu, Persian, Arabic and Balti.

He said that Sultan Jameel Naseem wrote a three-year drama feature from Radio Pakistan Karachi under the name "Hamid Manzil".

His various articles on various topics about 26 Pakistani fiction writers were broadcast on the radio.

.

He was authored of several collections of fiction, including "Lost Man", "The Story of an Evening", "Shadow Shadow Sunshine" and "I'm a Mirror" and a collection of dams "Jungle Land Fragrance". Chairman Academy said that Gilgit-Baltistan poet, writer, teacher of Urdu literature and intellectual Prof. Hashmat Ali Kamal was a teacher of Urdu and Balti language, poet and bright star of literature.

He was a trustee of the culture and civilization of the area and was a teacher of young poets and literature.

Expressing condolences on the demise of Sultan Jamil Naseem and Prof. Hashmat Ali Kamal, he prayed for forgiveness for the deceased and Sabar Jameel for the bereaved

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Young Man Balti From Arab Sad

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

25 minutes ago

Etihad Airways reports $1.7 billion operating reve ..

1 hour ago

President summons Joint session of parliament toda ..

1 hour ago

PM summons NCC session today to discuss important ..

2 hours ago

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Minsk Yet to Appro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.