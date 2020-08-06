Chairman PAL condoles death of poets Rehmat Ali,Sultan Jameel

(@FahadShabbir)

Dr. Yousuf Kushk, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday has expressed deep condolence on the sad demises of Prof. Rahmat Ali Kamal Elhami and Sultan Jameel Naseem

In his condolence message, chairman said that Sultan Jameel was an eminent urdu novelist and playwright, poet and Prof. Rahmat Ali Kamal Elhami was one of the eminent writers of Urdu, Persian, Arabic and Balti.

He said that Sultan Jameel Naseem wrote a three-year drama feature from Radio Pakistan Karachi under the name "Hamid Manzil".

His various articles on various topics about 26 Pakistani fiction writers were broadcast on the radio.

He was authored of several collections of fiction, including "Lost Man", "The Story of an Evening", "Shadow Shadow Sunshine" and "I'm a Mirror" and a collection of dams "Jungle Land Fragrance". Chairman Academy said that Gilgit-Baltistan poet, writer, teacher of Urdu literature and intellectual Prof. Hashmat Ali Kamal was a teacher of Urdu and Balti language, poet and bright star of literature.

He was a trustee of the culture and civilization of the area and was a teacher of young poets and literature.

Expressing condolences on the demise of Sultan Jamil Naseem and Prof. Hashmat Ali Kamal, he prayed for forgiveness for the deceased and Sabar Jameel for the bereaved