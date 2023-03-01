UrduPoint.com

Chal Foundation Hands Over Wheelchairs To Disabled Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Chal Foundation hands over wheelchairs to disabled persons

SWABI, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) ::Chal Foundation here on Wednesday handed over 100 wheelchairs that were donated by International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) for disable persons.

Wheelchairs were distributed among disable persons by Chal Foundations, which is working for the recuperation of disabled persons in Medical Teaching Institute Baacha Khan Medical Complex.

According to Manager Chal Foundation Aizaz Khan, wheelchairs had been given to people that were registered with Chal Foundation or those who were being treated in the foundation.

