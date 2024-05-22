Open Menu

Admin Launches Heat Wave Combat Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Admin launches heat wave combat initiative

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration on the orders of the Punjab government has launched heat wave combat initiative and spreading awareness on heatstroke besides educating the citizens on preventive measures against heatstroke.

According to a district administration spokesman, Rawalpindi district administration was taking all possible steps to protect the citizens from heat stroke.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, the administration had launched an awareness campaign. Covered places and water coolers were arranged for the public on Murree Road, other main roads and bus stands.

Awareness was also being provided to the public regarding preventive measures to prevent heat wave, the spokesman said.

In response to the recent surge in temperatures, the DC had issued directives to authorities concerned to take immediate actions.

The heat wave was increasing due to the intensity of hot weather from last few days, he added.

The spokesman urged the citizens not to go out of their homes unnecessarily and keep themselves covered. Water should be used more to avoid the effects of heat wave.

The citizens could protect themselves from the effects of heat wave by taking precautionary measures, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to ensure preparedness for anticipated heat wave.

Hassan Waqar Cheema had directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to ensure preparedness and safety in light of the anticipated heat wave in Rawalpindi district.

Tents were installed in different areas of the city to facilitate the citizens besides ensuring availability of fans and cold drinking water, he said.

Heat stroke camps were being set up at bus stands, Suzuki stops, Nawaz Sharif Park on Main Murree Road, Kutchery Chowk, Raja Bazar, Saddar and other public areas, he informed.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Weather Government Of Punjab Water Murree Road Heat Wave Rawalpindi Saddar All From Suzuki

Recent Stories

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

56 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

6 hours ago
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

15 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

15 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

15 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

15 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

15 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan