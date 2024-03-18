Open Menu

'Charter Of Economy Is The Need Of The Hour': Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was seeking economic consensus with all parties to push the country towards economic prosperity

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was included in PML-N’s manifesto to give facilities to the interior areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and bring them at par with cities.

PML-N's manifesto prioritizes grassroots economic initiatives to address the country's failing economic structure, he added.

The government was taking steps to overhaul the fragmented tax system, ensuring businesses pay their tax in time, while also tackling electricity and gas theft to strengthen the economy, he added.

