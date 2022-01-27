UrduPoint.com

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Seeks Role Of Judiciary, Legal Fraternity For Implementing Criminal Law And Justice Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks role of judiciary, legal fraternity for implementing Criminal Law and Justice Reforms

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday sought the role of judiciary and legal fraternity for implementing 'Criminal Law and Justice Reforms' launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday sought the role of judiciary and legal fraternity for implementing 'Criminal Law and Justice Reforms' launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day.

The initiative was a big leap forward towards implementation of the rule of law in letter and spirit, he said while apprising delegations of tehsil, districts, and high court bar associations of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Mansehra, Havelian and Abbottabad about the reforms here.

Fawad assured the bar representatives of the government's full cooperation in resolving their issues on priority.

"The Federal Government is aware of their (lawyers) problems. Young lawyers will be given soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme for constructing their chambers," the minister said.

He said it was heartening that young lawyers were representing the bars associations in a large number.

Fawad said better facilities would be ensured for the lawyer community of Mansehra, Abbottabad and Havelian.

About the development of Jhelum, he said multiple projects worth Rs1 trillion were approved by the government during the past three years. The district was now being linked to the Motorway, he added.

The minister said work was underway on the Jalalpur Canal project being executed at a cost of Rs 44 billion, while another two-way Lilla to Jhelum road project was initiated.

He said Sanghoi to Misri Morr and Lilla to Pind Dadan Khan road would be completed by June this year. Work on the project was commenced after 55 years , said Fawad.

President District Bar Council Rawalpindi Arshad Majeed Malik, President District Bar Jhelum Chaudhry Abdul Latif, President High court Bar Abbottabad Haji Sabir Hussain Tanoli, President District Bar Mansehra Bilal Khan and President Tehsil Bar Havelian Raees Khan were among the delegation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Abbottabad Motorway Lawyers Road Young Mansehra Rawalpindi Jhelum Pind Dadan Khan Havelian Bilal Khan June Criminals Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Provision of best medical facilities to people pri ..

Provision of best medical facilities to people priority of government: Commissio ..

15 seconds ago
 PTI govt to continue work for rule of law in count ..

PTI govt to continue work for rule of law in country: Farrukh

16 seconds ago
 ITP decides to ban entry of vehicles with unauthor ..

ITP decides to ban entry of vehicles with unauthorized number plates in Red Zone ..

18 seconds ago
 Students urged to prepare for future challenges : ..

Students urged to prepare for future challenges : Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif

20 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Countries Did N ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Countries Did Not Assume Obligation to Protec ..

4 minutes ago
 Barracks Regime Declared on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border, P ..

Barracks Regime Declared on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border, Parties Negotiating

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>