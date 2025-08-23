Cheque Distributed Among Cloud Burst Victims Of Gadoon Amazai
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started distribution of compensation cheques among cloud burst victims of Dalwari Bala and Sarkoi Payan of Gadoon Amazai.
Provincial Minister for Transport, Haji Rangraiz Ahmad, former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Deputy Commissioner, Nasrullah Khan and concerned officials were present during the cheque distribution ceremony.
Provincial minister also directed for district administrative measures to facilitate the people and restore the infrastructure damaged in recent floods. He also assured cooperation of provincial government to flood affected population of the area.
