NEPRA holds consultative session on ToU tariff, solar penetration, & off-grid solutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday organized a day-long consultative session at its headquarters, focusing on Time-of-Use (ToU) tariff, solar injection through net metering/solar penetration, and the deployment of mini and micro grids in high-loss areas.

The session was inaugurated by NEPRA Member (Technical) Rafique Ahmed Shaikh along with Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maqsood Anwar. Honourable Members welcomed the participants and encouraged them to share their views openly, said a press release.

Representatives from all distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric, ISMO, CPPA-G, and NGC, attended the session alongside NEPRA professionals.

The draft Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the three subject areas were shared with stakeholders prior to the meeting for written feedback.

During the session, these ToRs were thoroughly discussed and deliberated upon.

Stakeholders appreciated NEPRA’s efforts, acknowledging that the ToRs were well-prepared, comprehensive, and addressed all relevant aspects.

The majority endorsed NEPRA’s proposed way forward, while a few recommended that the study on off-grid solutions should be limited to DISCOs where AT&C-based load shedding has persisted for a long time. Stakeholders also suggested that a study on ToU tariff timings should be conducted centrally to evaluate its nationwide impact.

Concluding the session, stakeholders were directed to submit their final comments with supporting data within seven days.

Following this, NEPRA will finalize and approve the ToRs, after which all distribution companies will be instructed to engage consultants and carry out studies in their respective jurisdictions. This process aims to address challenges in the power sector and identify sustainable solutions.