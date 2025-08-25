Musadik Malik, Murtaza Wahab review Karachi’s water and waste management projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday visited Karachi where he reviewed ongoing water and waste management projects with Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, pledging federal support for sustainable urban solutions in the city.

During the visit, Dr. Malik and the Mayor inspected the TP-III Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Pumping Station.

Officials briefed the delegation on projects designed to treat wastewater and reuse it for industrial purposes—initiatives seen as crucial to easing Karachi’s mounting water scarcity and environmental challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Malik stressed the urgency of adopting “innovative and sustainable solutions” to address wastewater management and plastic waste.

“Safeguarding the environment and promoting a circular economy are essential for improving Karachi’s resilience against climate and infrastructural pressures,” he said.

The minister also assured residents of Karachi that the federal government stands with them in overcoming environmental and civic challenges.

He announced that the Ministry of Climate Change would collaborate with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to ensure coordinated, long-term strategies for Karachi’s environmental sustainability.

Karachi, a city of over 20 million people, faces persistent problems of untreated wastewater, inadequate waste disposal, and plastic pollution—issues that have compounded urban flooding, health hazards, and marine degradation.

Officials said the new projects could not only reduce environmental risks but also help industries access recycled water, lowering their demand on already stretched freshwater supplies.

Mayor Wahab welcomed the federal government’s backing, noting that the city administration was committed to implementing reforms and infrastructure upgrades.

“Karachi cannot move forward without sustainable systems for water and waste management,” he said.