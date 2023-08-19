Open Menu

Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Quraishi Condemns Jaranwala Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Quraishi condemns Jaranwala incident

Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Quraishi on Saturday strongly condemned the recent attacks on churches and homes of Christian brethren in Jaranwala and said that these acts were against the norms of our religion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Quraishi on Saturday strongly condemned the recent attacks on churches and homes of Christian brethren in Jaranwala and said that these acts were against the norms of our religion.

The Chief Khateeb emphasized that places of worship such as churches, temples, and gurdwaras were equally sacred like mosques.

He expressed his intention to visit the Saint John Church in Peshawar with leaders from various Muslim sects and meet Bishop Peter Sarfaraz Humphrey to expressed solidarity.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Saint John Bishop Jaranwala Church Muslim Christian From

Recent Stories

Case of Journalist Jan Mahar high-profile, inspect ..

Case of Journalist Jan Mahar high-profile, inspecting all aspects: Odho

14 minutes ago
 Saudi Hajj & Umrah minister's visit to Pakistan hi ..

Saudi Hajj & Umrah minister's visit to Pakistan highlights bilateral significanc ..

14 minutes ago
 8th Color & Chem Expo begins in Lahore

8th Color & Chem Expo begins in Lahore

13 minutes ago
 20-member committee to review Jaranwala incident, ..

20-member committee to review Jaranwala incident, supervise rehabilitation: Tah ..

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram e ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram emphasizes quality medical rese ..

15 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi observes i ..

Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi observes inaugural ceremony of expansion ..

15 minutes ago
Naqvi visits PIC, orders expedition of bypass oper ..

Naqvi visits PIC, orders expedition of bypass operations

15 minutes ago
 World Humanitarian Day observed with theme "no ma ..

World Humanitarian Day observed with theme "no matter what "

14 minutes ago
 District Election Commissioner Hyderabad transferr ..

District Election Commissioner Hyderabad transferred

14 minutes ago
 Proper birth spacing essential for children's heal ..

Proper birth spacing essential for children's health, well-being and better futu ..

14 minutes ago
 Illegal stock of 5000 sugar bags recovered

Illegal stock of 5000 sugar bags recovered

14 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the G20 Joint Health-Finance M ..

UAE participates in the G20 Joint Health-Finance Ministers Meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan