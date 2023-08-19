Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Quraishi condemns Jaranwala incident

Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Quraishi on Saturday strongly condemned the recent attacks on churches and homes of Christian brethren in Jaranwala and said that these acts were against the norms of our religion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Quraishi on Saturday strongly condemned the recent attacks on churches and homes of Christian brethren in Jaranwala and said that these acts were against the norms of our religion.

The Chief Khateeb emphasized that places of worship such as churches, temples, and gurdwaras were equally sacred like mosques.

He expressed his intention to visit the Saint John Church in Peshawar with leaders from various Muslim sects and meet Bishop Peter Sarfaraz Humphrey to expressed solidarity.