Chief Minister chairs meeting of energy projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Paktkhunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday approved 10-year business plan for funding of energy projects run by Pakhukhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

He was chairing a high-level meeting of Energy and Power Department held here. The chief minister was given detailed briefing on overall performance and achievements the department.

He was informed that eight hydel projects and five solar energy projects having generation capacity of 161 MW and 3.12 MW were completed and seven hydel projects having capacity of 332 MW were under construction in the province.

Similarly, seven solar projects with 43 MW capacity would be ready in near future to meet power requirement of the province.

It was informed that 356 mini-micro hydel projects were in construction stage while 266 projects were completed and made operational. Under the second phase, total 672 mini hydel projects would be constructed.

The meeting was informed that so far solarization of 2323 mosques were completed and solar energy provided to 3500 schools.

The chief minister directed to chalk-out a plan for the operationalization of mini-micro hydel projects and work should be started on the second phase of mini projects.

He also directed to take step for the construction of solar grid stations in merged districts and finalize preparations for launching ceremony of Balakot Hydel project.