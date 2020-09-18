UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Grieved At Sial Sharif Pir's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

Chief Minister grieved at Sial Sharif Pir's death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sajjada Nasheen Sial Sharif Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sajjada Nasheen Sial Sharif Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar, in a condolence message, prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Noble Partner 2020 multinational exercise ends in ..

10 seconds ago

Man arrested for displaying arms on social media

12 seconds ago

Chief Minister opens various development project d ..

13 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry new pr ..

15 seconds ago

Russian Developer of COVID Drug Areplivir Discussi ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Have Own 5G Base Station in 2023 - Tech ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.