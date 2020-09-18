Chief Minister Grieved At Sial Sharif Pir's Death
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sajjada Nasheen Sial Sharif Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi.
The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members.
Usman Buzdar, in a condolence message, prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with equanimity.