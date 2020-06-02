UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Grieves Over Demise Of MNA, Munir Orakzai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:53 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Munir Orakzai, Member National Assembly (MNA).

In a condolence message issued here Tuesday, CM prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

