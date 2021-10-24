Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Member Provincial Assembly Nishat Ahmad Daha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Member Provincial Assembly Nishat Ahmad Daha.

He extended sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved heirs with fortitude.