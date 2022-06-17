Chief Minister visits Services Hospital to enquire about health of Daniyal Aziz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday visited Services Hospital to enquire about the health of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday visited Services Hospital to enquire about the health of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz.

The CM wished him a speedy recovery, and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him perfect health.

The chief minister also visited other patients undergoing treatment at the facility.

Provincial Ministers Ataullah Tarar and Kh Salman Rafiq were also present.