UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Visits Services Hospital To Enquire About Health Of Daniyal Aziz

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Chief Minister visits Services Hospital to enquire about health of Daniyal Aziz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday visited Services Hospital to enquire about the health of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday visited Services Hospital to enquire about the health of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz.

The CM wished him a speedy recovery, and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him perfect health.

The chief minister also visited other patients undergoing treatment at the facility.

Provincial Ministers Ataullah Tarar and Kh Salman Rafiq were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Daniyal Aziz

Recent Stories

CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related inci ..

CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related incidents

1 minute ago
 FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action ..

FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action Plans; authorizes an on-site v ..

2 minutes ago
 Agri Expo 2022 to be held tomorrow at Expo Centre

Agri Expo 2022 to be held tomorrow at Expo Centre

2 minutes ago
 July 27 set for by-polls on ex-MNA Aamir Liaquat's ..

July 27 set for by-polls on ex-MNA Aamir Liaquat's seat

2 minutes ago
 One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombi ..

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police

8 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives due to falling of ve ..

CM grieved over loss of lives due to falling of vehicle in canal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.