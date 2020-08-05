Chief Minister vows for utilizing all resources to face rain emergency

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that all resources will be utilized to face rain emergency in Hyderabad division as Sindh government had released 70 million rupees fund to face rain situation in all 9 districts and 35 talukas of the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that all resources will be utilized to face rain emergency in Hyderabad division as Sindh government had released 70 million rupees fund to face rain situation in all 9 districts and 35 talukas of the division.Addressing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall here on Tuesday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the objective of his visit to Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas was to review arrangements to face expected rain emergency situations in both the divisions. Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Assembly Members Sharjeel Inam Memon, Abdul Jabbar Khan and Jam Khan Shoro, Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, officers of Public Health Engineering, Works and Services, Revenue, HMC, Hyderabad Development Authority, WASA and other civic bodies were present in the rain emergency meeting. The Chief Minister was briefed that out of Rs. 70 million fund Rs. 20 million had been given to the Deputy Commissioner, Rs. 03 million to municipal authorities, Rs. 05 million were earmarked for de-silting of storm drains. The commissioner Mohammad Abass Baloch informed that Rs. 05 million were given to Badin district administration and Rs. 2.5 million to Tando Mohammad Khan for cleaning of rain drains while Rs. 05 million were given to HDA and WASA for purchasing and repairing of generators for pumping stations.

Sindh Chief Minister was informed that Hyderabad division spread over 76434 square kilometers area which had been affected during rains. Syed Murad Ali Shah directed that the government had released funds therefore no negligence would be tolerated and action would be taken against those who were found negligent during rain emergency.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists, CM Sindh said a new spell of monsoon was expected from August 7 and 8 in Sindh with possibility of heavy downpours.

The district administration, HDA and WASA management have briefed him about arrangements made to face any rain emergency situation in Hyderabad as citizens often experiencing hardships during heavy rains, CM Sindh said that rain water could be drained out if uninterrupted power supply would be ensured at pumping stations. Murad Ali Shah said Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company had assured for providing dual power supply to WASA's 23 pumping stations out of 26 stations during rains while WASA management had been asked to use generators at remaining pumping stations so that rain water could be drained out during heavy downpour. CM Sindh directed the provincial minister for Public Health Engineering to visit Hyderabad to review arrangements during monsoon rains and supervise relief operations there.

The CM said that on July 26 and 27 Karachi received heavy rains, therefore some of the nullahs got choked due to certain reasons. "At this the prime minister taking notice and sent chairman NDMA to help the provincial government," he said and added he was thankful to the PM and the NDMA for extending a helping hand. In Hyderabad, rain water could not be disposed off in gravity but it was always pumped out due to the peculiar location of the city, he said and added that meeting with all the stakeholders, including HMC, HESCO, WASA, Irrigation, deputy commissioner and commissioner reviewed rain emergency arrangements and addressed the shortcoming, if any.

CM also directed the divisional administration to remain on toes to manage heavy downpour, if it rains as per warning of the Met department. Syed Murad Ali Shah also directed the HESCO chief present in the meeting to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the pumping stations of the city.