Chief Secretary advocates collaborative approach for GLOF-II Success

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Project Steering Committee (PPSC) meeting of GLOF-II Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was convened on Wednesday.

It was chaired by the Chief Secretary GB Abrar Ahmed Mirza and was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) Capt. (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Secretary Finance Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Secretary Home Capt. (Retd) Syed Ali Asghar, Secretary Forest Zafar Waqar Taj, Secretary Agriculture Tariq Hussain, Secretary Water Management and Irrigation Riaz Ahmed, Director General GBDMA Safdar Khan, Deputy Chief Planning and Development Department Ali Jabbar, and representatives from various implementing partner organizations.

During the meeting, UNDP Provincial Coordinator Mr Abdul Basit provided a comprehensive overview of the progress achieved by the GLOF-II project in the year 2023 and presented the proposed work plan, detailing activities and costs earmarked for the year 2024.

The forum engaged in a thorough deliberation on the achievements thus far and discussed future strategies. Chief Secretary GB, Abrar Ahmed Mirza, commended the GLOF-II project for effectively addressing climate change issues and their impact on the lives, livelihoods, and natural environment of the region.

He specifically praised the installation of early warning systems (EWS) in vulnerable valleys, emphasizing their crucial role in facilitating proactive measures during disasters and emergencies.

The CS directed the integration of GLOF-II activities with government departments to ensure synergy and prevent duplication. He highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to maximize the positive impact of the project.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) Capt. (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed expressed appreciation for the physical work accomplished under the project, including the installation of EWS, the construction of small-scale flood mitigation structures, and the establishment of Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Centers (CBDRMC) in targeted valleys, as he inspected some of these interventions.

The forum collectively expressed satisfaction with the overall progress of the GLOF-II project and pledged support for the proposed activities outlined for the new year.