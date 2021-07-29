Chief Secretary AJK inaugurates digital tax system to facilitate tax payers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Thursday inaugurated the digital tax system to facilitate the taxpayers of AJK.

Addressing the participants of a function organized here he said that today Azad Kashmir had joined the national tax system which was a big day for the people of AJK. 'It is a big step towards national unity as Azad Kashmir's tax system was not part of the national mainstream," he added.

He expressed optimism that the digital system would increase the tax collection in AJK.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary-General, Chairman CBR Dr Syed Asif Hussain, SMBR Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary Services Chaudhry Liaquat Hussain and DG Information Raja Azhar Iqbal were present.

He said that the digital tax system would be of a great facility for the people as their precious time would be saved. It would be available online, he added.

The tax collection increased last year, he said and expressed the hope that after this system, it would further enhance.

He lauded the performance of Additional Chief Secretary-General, SMBR Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary Services Chaudhry Liaquat Hussain and Commissioner Income Tax Sardar Zafar Khan in setting up the digital system.

Through the digital system, now the citizens would be able to get the facilities of online registration and filing of online return of income tax.

Commissioner Income Tax, Sardar Zafar Mehmood also briefed the Chief Secretary about the tax system and apprise that the consumers would benefit from the latest facilities. Taxpayers would be able to file online returns through their accounts, he added.

Sardar Zafar Mahmood said the E-filing facility would be available through IRIS application. When the taxpayer would pay the tax, the CPR would issue a computerized payment receipt which would automatically appear in the IRS.

He informed that the sales tax returns could also be filed electronically till Dec 2021. The system would help eliminate counterfeit invoices and flying invoices and it would be user-friendly, he added.

He said, a facilitation desk would also be available to guide the taxpayers in Inland Revenue Department.

He said that e-filing facilities would be available through IRIS application, adding, this would eliminate physical interaction between tax collectors and taxpayers. Consumers can use the website iris.ajkird.giv.com to get income tax information.