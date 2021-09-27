UrduPoint.com

Children Accompanying Women Prisoners Provided Education, Basic Facilities: Report

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:59 PM

A report of the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) on Sunday underscored that the Punjab Prisons was educating and providing basic facilities to children up to the age of six years in various jails accompanied by the women prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :A report of the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) on Sunday underscored that the Punjab Prisons was educating and providing basic facilities to children up to the age of six years in various jails accompanied by the women prisoners.

The Ministry's Report highlighted that the facilities available to children accompanying women prisoners included religious education, recreational facilities such as availability of toys and board games, as well as basic amenities such as air coolers and electric water coolers during summer season.

The report revealed that Television sets were also available in female wards, where the children were provided iron beds and special meal plans for proper wellbeing and nourishment of the children.

At Central Jail Rawalpindi, a perceptual room was available for children with a television and computer systems that was helping them in seeking education and keeping them abreast with developing trends, it added.

To protect these children from stigmatization, the Punjab Prison Rules stipulated that the birth certificate of a child should not reflect the jail as his or her place of birth.

Moreover, special training courses were also conducted to sensitize the staff about the particular needs of women and children.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), children accompanying mothers in prisons were provided with all basic facilities inside their confinement. New born babies were undergoing vaccination for five dangerous diseases; extra diet for children and their mothers was also provided; medical facilities were provided to children; play group, nursery and Primary education was imparted to these children up to the age of eight years with the help of different Non-Government Organizations.

However, outdoor games facilities were provided to these children along with bedding and clothing facilities were provided for winter and summer seasons.

The report mentioned that jails in Pakistan also required beefing up adequate educational, health, and psychological programmes for incarcerated children.

