China asks Pakistan to properly investigate Gwadar suicide attack

The China has also demanded that the perpetrators should be given strict punishment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2021) China on Saturday asked Pakistan to carry out proper investigation into the Gwadar suicide attack, and ring the culprits to justice besides ensuring practical steps to prevent such incident to take place in future.

In a statement issued by Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, China said, “At the same time, relevant departments at all levels in Pakistan must take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again,”.

The statement was given after a convoy comprising four vehicles carrying Chinese nationals "with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent" was targeted on East Bay Expressway.

The Interior Ministry had said that the attack took place along the coastal road near a fishermen's colony.

Noting the quick response of Pakistani authorities, the Chinese mission said that after the incident, the Pakistani side sent the wounded to the hospital in Gwadar for treatment immediately.

The statement said, “The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemns this act of terrorism, extends its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, and expresses its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan,”.

Chinese embassy said that it launched an emergency plan immediately, and demanded Pakistan to properly treat the wounded, conduct a thorough investigation and severely punish the perpetrators.

Police said on Saturday that a case has been registered at a CTD police station over the suicide attack against unidentified militants.

They said that the charges include murder, attempt to murder, explosives and terror clauses.

The bomb blast left three children dead, while three others were injured.