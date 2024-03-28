China keen to launch uplift projects for Gwadar’s local population: Senator

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Petroleum, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir stated on Thursday that the Chinese government is eager to start uplift projects that will help the locals in the port city of Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Chairman of the Standing Committee on Petroleum, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir stated on Thursday that the Chinese government is eager to start uplift projects that will help the locals in the port city of Gwadar.

He told APP that "it is the government's responsibility to identify the areas where Chinese could launch uplift projects for the local people of Gwadar."

Declaring his optimism for the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a part of the Road and Belt Initiative, he said the government's will to finish the project—which has seen excessive delays since its inception—is apparent.

“PML-N is known for pro-development and business-friendly initiatives, and hence they own CPEC.

I foresee CPEC flourishing and becoming the center of attention in the coming days,”

The senator stressing the significance of establishing industrial zones said the Chinese government is all set to develop industrial zones. With the completion and functioning of industries, the local industries will too flourish, he added.

The government, he said, can save billions spent on transportation if local industries are strengthened.

He also underlined the need for the provision of special initiatives to assist the local industry.

Special incentives to traders and investors, provision of power, water, and security to guarantee the success of the ongoing projects in Gwadar.