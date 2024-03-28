China To Surpass 1 Billion 5G Connections This Year: GSMA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 09:28 PM
China's telecom operators have invested relentlessly over the past five years in building out a fantastic network, GSMA director-general Mats Granryd said, adding that they think by 2030 the country will reach almost 90 percent in 5G connection
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) China's telecom operators have invested relentlessly over the past five years in building out a fantastic network, GSMA director-general Mats Granryd said, adding that they think by 2030 the country will reach almost 90 percent in 5G connection.
He said China has quite a lot of contributions in the world's mobile communication field with innovation, China Daily reported.
The GSMA has launched the Mobile Economy China 2024 report. The report predicted that by the end of this year, the county will surpass 1 billion 5G connections and that by 2030, the number will soar to 1.
6 billion connections.
5G's contribution to GDP in China is expected to reach almost $260 billion in 2030, which is 23 percent of the overall annual economic impact of mobile in China.
Also by 2030, 5G connections in China will account for nearly a third of the global total, with 5G adoption in China reaching almost 90 percent, making it one of the leading markets globally.
