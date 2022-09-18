UrduPoint.com

Chinese Company Dispatches Relief Goods To Flood Hit Areas Of Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Chinese company Longping and Guard Agri Sunday dispatched trucks loaded with relief goods to the flood hit areas of Sukkar Sindh for early rehabilitation of flood affected people.

Speaking to media prior to dispatch of relief goods, Chinese company country head Liu Lin Hui and Chief Executive Guard Agri Shahzad Ali Malik said adhering to the deep friendship between China and Pakistan, Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co. and Guard Agricultural Research and Services (GARS) have actively joined the local disaster relief activities in Pakistan since August 20, 1999.

Giving details, he said that a total of Rs 32.19 million goods were provided in disaster areas including Rs 26.19 million supplies (440 tents, worth Rs 8.8 million; 171.5 tons of rice, worth Rs 16.22 million; 1920 kg of salt, worth Rs 770,000; 5 tons of flour, worth Rs 400,000); Rs 2 million cash donated ;Rs 4 million for local staff's house rebuilding, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. The relief is mainly used for the post-disaster reconstruction at Larkana, Naudero, Khair Pur, Nawab Shah, Sangar, Sawat and Mardan etc, he added.

Momin Ali Malik, senior executive Guard Agri said Longping is a high-tech modern seed group named after the academician Yuan Longping. The company has always taken the implementation of food security strategy as the original intention and taken "progress the seeds, benefit the world" as the mission. The company has been providing technical support for hybrid rice planting in Pakistan for more than two decades, he told.

He said Guard Agri will take 'import, acquire and develop the latest agricultural and crop technologies to produce quality seed to increase per acre yield and help the nation build grain surpluses to achieve adequate food security' as the mission. We are the top hybrid rice seed brand in the market, with annual sales of more than 2,000 tons, increasing rice production by more than 500 million kilograms per year and earning more than 100 million US Dollars for Pakistan, he expressed.

