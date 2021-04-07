Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UVAS

An eight-member Chinese business delegation led by Royal Group China President Chen Yiyi visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Wednesday and discussed the possibilities of collaboration in livestock sector, especially import of buffalo semen and embryos and setting of embryo labs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ):An eight-member Chinese business delegation led by Royal Group China President Chen Yiyi visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Wednesday and discussed the possibilities of collaboration in livestock sector, especially import of buffalo semen and embryos and setting of embryo labs in Punjab.

Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak chaired the meeting while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, UVAS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and officers from Livestock Department were present. Other members of the Chinese delegation were Royal Group Vice-President Ms Teng Cuijing, GM Cattle Company Royal Group Mr Li Shijiang, Investment Directors of China Orient Capital Mr Zhang Chong and Liu Zhiyuan and Chairman Guanxi Bushan Co Xiao Ziqi.

The Chinese delegation desired collaboration with the UVAS in processing of buffalo milk products, establishment of joint semen and embryo labs in both Pakistan and China and exchange of scientists.

Speaking on the occasion, the Livestock Minister said that the Punjab government welcomes the Chinese investors in Punjab and help them in import of buffalo semen, embryos and other dairy products. He said that Pakistan being an agricultural country is open to working with China for development of livestock and agriculture sectors.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on UVAS academic and research projects and national and international collaborations. He said that the university is working very closely with industry and is keen to play a facilitative and catalyst role in national and international collaborations for the establishment of labs, training and exchange of human resource and other related areas.

Prof Pasha spoke about investment opportunities and challenges in livestock sector.

Earlier Prof Dr Amjad Riaz gave a detailed presentation on buffalo development and possible areas of collaboration between UVAS and China.

Later, the Chinese delegation visited the Central Laboratory Complex at UVAS Ravi Campus, where they were briefed on the working of different labs.