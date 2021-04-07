UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Delegation Discusses Collaboration With UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:25 PM

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UVAS

An eight-member Chinese business delegation led by Royal Group China President Chen Yiyi visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Wednesday and discussed the possibilities of collaboration in livestock sector, especially import of buffalo semen and embryos and setting of embryo labs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ):An eight-member Chinese business delegation led by Royal Group China President Chen Yiyi visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Wednesday and discussed the possibilities of collaboration in livestock sector, especially import of buffalo semen and embryos and setting of embryo labs in Punjab.

Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak chaired the meeting while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, UVAS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and officers from Livestock Department were present. Other members of the Chinese delegation were Royal Group Vice-President Ms Teng Cuijing, GM Cattle Company Royal Group Mr Li Shijiang, Investment Directors of China Orient Capital Mr Zhang Chong and Liu Zhiyuan and Chairman Guanxi Bushan Co Xiao Ziqi.

The Chinese delegation desired collaboration with the UVAS in processing of buffalo milk products, establishment of joint semen and embryo labs in both Pakistan and China and exchange of scientists.

Speaking on the occasion, the Livestock Minister said that the Punjab government welcomes the Chinese investors in Punjab and help them in import of buffalo semen, embryos and other dairy products. He said that Pakistan being an agricultural country is open to working with China for development of livestock and agriculture sectors.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on UVAS academic and research projects and national and international collaborations. He said that the university is working very closely with industry and is keen to play a facilitative and catalyst role in national and international collaborations for the establishment of labs, training and exchange of human resource and other related areas.

Prof Pasha spoke about investment opportunities and challenges in livestock sector.

Earlier Prof Dr Amjad Riaz gave a detailed presentation on buffalo development and possible areas of collaboration between UVAS and China.

Later, the Chinese delegation visited the Central Laboratory Complex at UVAS Ravi Campus, where they were briefed on the working of different labs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Import Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab China Agriculture Company Buffalo University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Industry General Motors

Recent Stories

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

2 minutes ago

FBR, provincial revenue authorities sign MoU for s ..

4 minutes ago

G20 agrees more help for poorest Covid-hit nations ..

45 minutes ago

US economy poised for 'likely boom': JPMorgan's Di ..

45 minutes ago

PIA starts direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

45 minutes ago

Africa's largest film festival rescheduled for Oct ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.