Chinese not stopped to work at OLMT: Uzair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Mass Transit Authority's General Manager (Operations) Uzair Shah said on Tuesday that around 500 Chinese men are working on Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project in Lahore and none of them is stopped from performing his duties on the project.

Talking to APP here, he added that however, they are on holidays on the eve of New Year from January 23 to 28, 2020.

To a question, General Manager Uzair Shah said as part of Chinese government's Corona Virus Advisory to its people worldwide, the Chinese in Pakistan also received the same advisory that they should avoid public places and travels.

While strictly adhering to their government's Corona Virus Advisory, he said, the Chinese of OLMT project are spending their holidays in their respective three camps/residences situated in different locations of Lahore.

Meanwhile, Health Department's team paid visit to one of the Chinese camps, where they scanned them and declared all of them normal and not suffering from Corona Virus. The Health department's teams will also conduct scanning of the OLMT Chinese in the remaining two camps, he mentioned.

To a question, Uzair Shah explained that New Year's holidays and Corona Virus Advisory is a coincidence, and no Chinese is stopped from working at the project. "All those Chinese cleared of Corona Virus will resume their work at OLMT tomorrow (January 29, 2020) as their holidays end today (January 28, 2020)," he said and asserted that Chinese at two other camps would also resume work soon after their scanning for corona virus.