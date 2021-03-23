UrduPoint.com
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Greets PM Imran Khan On Pakistan Day

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Pakistan Day

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Pakistan Day.

In his congratulatory message, Li Keqiang said that the favorable development trend of the China-Pakistan all weather strategic cooperative partnership has been maintained.

The construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has yielded significant results and the CPEC has now entered a new phase of high-quality development.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Imran Khan to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields so that both countries and people can benefit from it," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

