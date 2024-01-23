Chinese Vice FM meets CJCSC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Vice Foreign Minister of China, Sun Weidong called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, matters related to bilateral security, defence cooperation, regional and international security environment were discussed during the meeting.