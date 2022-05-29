UrduPoint.com

Chiniot Dam To Generate 80 MW Cheap, Eco-friendly Electricity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Chiniot Dam to generate 80 MW cheap, eco-friendly electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Chiniot Dam located on Chenab river about 5 km from the Chiniot city would be completed by December 2022.

According to detail, the gross storage of Chiniot Dam has 0.90 MAF which will generate 80 Mega Watt (274 GWh) cheap and eco-friendly electricity.

The project was executed by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The government would be provided Rs 50 million under public sector development programme (PSDP) whereas Rs 96.330 million to be provided by WAPDA from its own resources.

The feasibility study of Chiniot Dam project was carried out by WAPDA and completed in 2019.

The PC-II proforma for Detailed Engineering Design has been submitted to Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) for consideration in forthcoming DDWP meeting. The DDWP has approved the PC-II proforma subject to certain conditions.

Related Topics

Electricity Water WAPDA Dam Chiniot December 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

8 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

16 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

16 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

16 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.