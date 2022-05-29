Chiniot Dam to generate 80 MW cheap, eco-friendly electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Chiniot Dam located on Chenab river about 5 km from the Chiniot city would be completed by December 2022.

According to detail, the gross storage of Chiniot Dam has 0.90 MAF which will generate 80 Mega Watt (274 GWh) cheap and eco-friendly electricity.

The project was executed by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The government would be provided Rs 50 million under public sector development programme (PSDP) whereas Rs 96.330 million to be provided by WAPDA from its own resources.

The feasibility study of Chiniot Dam project was carried out by WAPDA and completed in 2019.

The PC-II proforma for Detailed Engineering Design has been submitted to Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) for consideration in forthcoming DDWP meeting. The DDWP has approved the PC-II proforma subject to certain conditions.