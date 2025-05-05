Open Menu

Christian Community Expresses Solidarity With Pak Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Christian community expresses solidarity with Pak Army

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Christian community of Jaranwala has expressed solidarity with Pakistan Army by organizing a special prayer service and rally at Salvation Army Church.

The Christian community declared its readiness to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pak armed forced while the participants chanted patriotic slogans such as "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Army Zindabad".

Speaking on the occasion, Christian leaders said that Christian community is committed to contribute a lot for the defense of homeland.

They also prayed for security, stability and success of Pakistan and its armed forces.

