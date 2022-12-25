UrduPoint.com

Christmas Celebrated In Dera Amid Tight Security

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Christmas celebrated in Dera amid tight security

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Like the rest of the country, the Christian community in Dera Ismail Khan also celebrated its religious festival of Christmas enthusiastically on Sunday.

The Christian community organized their religious ceremonies in churches located in different areas of the city where the celebrations started from last midnight. The children and elders of the Christian community actively participated in the worship while at the beginning of the day they greeted each other on Christmas.

The cakes, drinks and soups were arranged for them during worship.

The district administration had also made special security arrangements for the Christian community.

Tehsil Mayor Sardar Umar Amin Gandapur visited various churches and congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of happiness and presented a beautiful gift of cake.

The Christian community praised the tehsil mayor for joining their celebrations and welcomed him.

The district police also organized an event to celebrate the religious festival of the policemen belonging to the Christian community here at District Police Office. The event was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Muhammad Saleem Marwat and DPO Muhammad Shoaib besides the police personnel belonging to Christian community.

