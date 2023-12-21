Open Menu

Christmas Preparations Gain Momentum In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023

Christmas preparations gain momentum in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Christmas preparations in the city have gained momentum as three days are left to celebrate the religious festival of the Christian community on December 25.

The Christian families can be seen at city’s shopping centres including Kutchehry bazaar, Anarkali, main bazaars Madina Chowk, Mansoorabad, Jhal Khanuana on Satiana Road, D-Type Colony, D-Ground, Jamilabad, Gulistan Colony and other spots for buying readymade garments for children, clothes, shoes, etc.

Churches in the city are being decorated with colorful lights, posters and traditional Christmas trees besides the areas where Christian reside in large numbers.

Meanwhile, the district administration, on the directions of the Punjab government, set up nine Christmas fair price bazaars at various localities of the district, which would remain functional till Dec 24.

The bazaars have been established at St Anthony's school, Model Town Christian Town Eidgah Road, Waraspura Pento Ground, Isanagari Ghulam Muhammadabad, Nusrat Colony Near Shadab Colony, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tanga Stand Near Fire Brigade Office Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road Chak Jhamra, Sahulat bazar Gojra Road, Samandri and Christian Colony, Shamsabad, Tandlianwala.

The essential items including meat, poultry, flour, sugar, ghee will be available in the bazaars at discounted rates to Christian community. The district police have also promised a comprehensive security plan to provide foolproof security cover to Christian’s worship places.

In this regard, a heavy contingent of police equipped with sophisticated weapons will be deployed on December 24 and 25.

