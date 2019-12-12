UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christmas Preparations Underway Across Country

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Christmas preparations underway across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Christian community in the country and across the globe is preparing to celebrate festival of Christmas day (25 December), with festivity and religious.

The celebrations began on Christmas eve with prayer services of midnight mass in the churches.

The festivities include distributing gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers, and attending Mass.

Christians would offer special prayers, and decorate Christmas trees at homes and places of worship.

In Pakistan, Christmas preparations are in full swing. Christmas trees have been built and the churches have been illuminated with special lights.

Members of the Christian community living in the twin cities have also decorated their homes and streets with Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, ornaments, tableware, lights, stockings etc.

Gifts are also kept besides Christmas trees for children.

Different stalls carrying Christmas gifts and Christmas trees have been setup at various markets of the country while the Christian community specially kids and their mothers are visiting markets for shopping on their major festival.

The churches in the city have been decorated with colorful lights, posters and the traditional Christmas trees in areas where Christians live in large numbers.

According to citizens, everyone tries to buy new clothing within his or her budget on special occasions such as Christmas.

Gifts are also kept besides Christmas trees for children, Baber said while talking to private news channel.

Almost all churches in the country were being decorated with colorful lights, illuminated trees and other ornaments. The Christians are also decorating their homes and educational institutions run by the churches.

Annual Christmas dinner and cake cutting ceremonies, get-together and exchanging Christmas gifts and cards were also on the rise as per traditions.

On the other hand youngsters and children also seem exciting while waiting for Santa Claus as his vibrant outfit of red coat with white collar and cuffs, white-cuffed red trousers, and black leather belt and boots spreads joy on their faces.

"I decorated Christmas tree in my house with ornaments and have planned to visit family members and friends to greet and exchange some gifts and greeting cards before Christmas day." Shafaqat Maasi said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Christmas Budget Visit Buy December Market Prayer Christian Family All

Recent Stories

PIC clash: Lawyers, doctors go on strike

10 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 December 2019

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

10 hours ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.