Christmas preparations underway across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Christian community in the country and across the globe is preparing to celebrate festival of Christmas day (25 December), with festivity and religious.

The celebrations began on Christmas eve with prayer services of midnight mass in the churches.

The festivities include distributing gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers, and attending Mass.

Christians would offer special prayers, and decorate Christmas trees at homes and places of worship.

In Pakistan, Christmas preparations are in full swing. Christmas trees have been built and the churches have been illuminated with special lights.

Members of the Christian community living in the twin cities have also decorated their homes and streets with Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, ornaments, tableware, lights, stockings etc.

Gifts are also kept besides Christmas trees for children.

Different stalls carrying Christmas gifts and Christmas trees have been setup at various markets of the country while the Christian community specially kids and their mothers are visiting markets for shopping on their major festival.

The churches in the city have been decorated with colorful lights, posters and the traditional Christmas trees in areas where Christians live in large numbers.

According to citizens, everyone tries to buy new clothing within his or her budget on special occasions such as Christmas.

Almost all churches in the country were being decorated with colorful lights, illuminated trees and other ornaments. The Christians are also decorating their homes and educational institutions run by the churches.

Annual Christmas dinner and cake cutting ceremonies, get-together and exchanging Christmas gifts and cards were also on the rise as per traditions.

On the other hand youngsters and children also seem exciting while waiting for Santa Claus as his vibrant outfit of red coat with white collar and cuffs, white-cuffed red trousers, and black leather belt and boots spreads joy on their faces.

"I decorated Christmas tree in my house with ornaments and have planned to visit family members and friends to greet and exchange some gifts and greeting cards before Christmas day." Shafaqat Maasi said.