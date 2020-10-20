UrduPoint.com
Citizen For Investigation, Verification Of Nawaz Sharif's Medical Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

A citizen Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to issue orders for investigation and verification of medical reports of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A citizen Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to issue orders for investigation and verification of medical reports of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Muhammad Zaman Gillani, in the petition, said the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was maligning state institutions instead of getting medical treatment.

He alleged that the accused had been supporting Indian narrative through his controversial speeches.

He further said the citizen had already given applications to the FIA, NAB and health department to interrogate the medical reports of the former prime minister but nothing availed.

The petitioner prayed the court to form an investigation team to probe the authenticity of Nawaz Sharif's medical reports.

He had named Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Health Services, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif, Health Department Punjab, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and CCPO Lahore as respondent in the case.

