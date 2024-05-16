City Commercial Areas Turn Into Encroachments Hub
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Contrary to the policy of the Punjab government and strict direction from the country's Superior Courts, city managers have turned a blind eye to the ever-increasing encroachments in the city.
All major markets and city bazaars are developing with encroachments and traffic congestion each day.
The areas of Raja Bazaar, Narankari Bazaar, Barra Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Namak Mandi Bazaar, Lal Haveli Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad Bazaar, Muslim Town Bazaar, Khayaban Sir Syed Bazaar, Adiala Road Bazaars, and several other localities were bursting with encroachment.
Group leader Traders Association Commercial Market Rizwan Sunny told APP that the area of commercial had turned into an encroachment hub with the nexus of Municipal Corporation officials and parking contractor.
He said push-up carts, Chips, Soda, Juice, hangers and Chat vendors were ruling the commercial market area and businessmen and vehicle movers were hostages in front of them.
General Secretary Anjuman-Tajraan Rawalpindi Tahir Taj Bhatti said that illegal encroachments on every city road were the leading cause of disturbing business activities in the city areas.
He urged the Rawalpindi administration to widen the entrance of interior city bazaars including Talwara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Bohr Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Moti Bazaar and other areas for the smooth flow of traffic.
Tahir added that due to a lack of parking space and encroachments in many markets of downtown areas, traders were losing customers and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuckups.
He said it had become challenging for foot travellers to move into the city's commercial areas due to heavy traffic jams and increasing encroachments. Rani a housewife from the Akal Garh area, said that "she had planned to buy garments for my kids from Moti Bazar but was going back home as I could not move with my family due to a packed rush."
When contacted official sources in the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi said a grand anti-encroachment drive had been started in the city areas on the instruction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak for eliminating encroachments.
He said shopkeepers themselves allow encroachers to spread a mini-shop in front of their shops for which they receive regular rents from the encroachers and held responsible Municipal Corporation for allowing encroachments, however, he stressed the trader community to cooperate with the Municipal administration in removing encroachments from the city limits.0
Recent Stories
Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with State Minister for IT & Telecommunications Shaza Fatima3 minutes ago
-
Gilani assures fruits of development to reach all without discrimination9 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk to enroll children in schools held in DI Khan9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ready to enhance, expand Defence ties with Iraq: Minister19 minutes ago
-
DC for implementation of CM Punjab's initiatives19 minutes ago
-
Factory sealed for substandard production28 minutes ago
-
Six out-of-school poor kids enroll in prestigious private school29 minutes ago
-
Drug addicts to be made useful citizens through rehabilitation: Mashal Yousafzai29 minutes ago
-
Child protection case management foundational training concludes, pledges ongoing Commitment to prot ..29 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to martyr constable29 minutes ago
-
Effects of climate change: significant decrease in mango production for third consecutive year29 minutes ago
-
Construction of 32 km road from Ahmadpur East to Jhangra Interchange to complete shortly29 minutes ago