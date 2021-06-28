UrduPoint.com
Civil Society For Health Insurance Schemes In Sindh, Balochistan Provinces

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Civil society for health insurance schemes in Sindh, Balochistan provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Representatives of civil society on Monday said that Sindh and Balochistan provinces should introduce health insurance cards on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

In a statement, the representatives of civil society welcomed the Federal government's decision to initiate similar programme in federal capital, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The civil society representatives said persons with disabilities (PWDs) should be given priority in health insurance scheme.

Rashida Jabeen, a representative of civil society said that the government has already announced an ideal health insurance scheme for deserving people. She said KPK has implemented health insurance programme. She said all the provinces should issue directives for establishment of special desks at each hospital for PWDs.

She said that under the health card scheme full health coverage was announced which was very good initiative.

Another social activist, Laila Waheed said that there should be an effective legislation to address the sufferings of the disabled persons.

Asif Kamal, a special person said that access to healthcare was challenging for them as persons with disabilities need special healthcare that will only possible when there were separate public health programmes for them.

She said that PWDs were suffering from major health issues but they were striving hard to get their basic right of free medical treatment.

When contacted an official at health ministry said that several plans have been made to ensure health cover to disabled persons and the government was effectively working on these plans.

He said that provinces were also implementing various plans in order to give them health facilities. He said several private sector organizations were also working on it.

