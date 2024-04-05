CJCSC Briefs President Zardari About Security Situation, Armed Forces' Preparedness
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Friday called on President Asif Ali Zardari and briefed him about the security situation of the country as well as the operational preparedness of the armed forces.
In the meeting, the CJCSC also highlighted that the armed forces of the country had the capability to effectively deal with internal and external security challenges, according to a President House press release.
President Zardari lauded the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the national frontiers as well as their contributions towards the country's socioeconomic development.
He said that he had complete confidence in the security forces of the country to successfully overcome the internal and external security challenges.
The CJCSC felicitated President Zardari on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan.
The meeting expressed the resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism with the support of the nation.
Recent Stories
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire Exchange:Two dacoits killed by firing of own accomplices10 minutes ago
-
PAC organized Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition10 minutes ago
-
RPO for foolproof security of shopping centers, bazaars, markets10 minutes ago
-
NDMA launches Disaster Management Coordination Forum29 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city30 minutes ago
-
SNGPL team arrests 10 individuals involved in gas theft30 minutes ago
-
250 years old water well to be restored in Peshawar city: Mayor40 minutes ago
-
CM KP chaired Excise,Taxation Department meeting49 minutes ago
-
Man found dead hanging with tree49 minutes ago
-
Seven kite makers held50 minutes ago
-
Govt,opposition to play positive role for country development:59 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms59 minutes ago