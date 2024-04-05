CJCSC briefs President Zardari about security situation, armed forces' preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Friday called on President Asif Ali Zardari and briefed him about the security situation of the country as well as the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

In the meeting, the CJCSC also highlighted that the armed forces of the country had the capability to effectively deal with internal and external security challenges, according to a President House press release.

President Zardari lauded the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the national frontiers as well as their contributions towards the country's socioeconomic development.

He said that he had complete confidence in the security forces of the country to successfully overcome the internal and external security challenges.

The CJCSC felicitated President Zardari on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan.

The meeting expressed the resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism with the support of the nation.