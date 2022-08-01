CJP, judges condole demise of LHC judge Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep grief over the demise of Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Judge Lahore High Court.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family, said a press release issued here on Monday.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give strength and fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.