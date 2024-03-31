'Clean Punjab' camping, RWMC disposed 25000 tons garbage in March

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) disposed of more than 25000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, Gujarkhan, Kalar Syedan and Kahuta during the month of March. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed earlier this month to launch a cleanliness campaign 'Suthra Punjab' (Clean Punjab) throughout the province from March 1st.

According RWMC spokesman, the company resolved 238 complaints during the drive which were received from different areas. Besides complaints management, the Communication and Social Mobilization team of the company also launched an awareness campaign during which citizens were informed about cleanliness. During the awareness campaign around 20 activities of visiting door-to-door, market, mosques, awareness camps and awareness walks were conducted. Christians cemwntry were also visited and cleaned during the visits by RWMC teams Thousands of pamphlets were distributed among the general public while more than 3,000 workers were engaged in the Clean Punjab Month campaign.

The public was sensitized on their responsibilities of maintaining cleanliness in their premises. They were also informed about RWMC's toll-free helpline 1139 and mobile app for registering complaints.

The spokesman informed that CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar and Senior Manager Operations Dr. Hamid Iqbal personally supervised the grand campaign.

During the comprehensive cleanliness drive, all Union Councils achieved 'zero waste' targets through installing dumping in Union Councils, manual sweeping, waste lifting, maintaining drains and cleaning open (land) plots.

He further informed that the cleaning of the route of Yum Ali processions was being ensured in the city and tehsils on Monday.