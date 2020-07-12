UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Campaign For Eid Ul Azha Planned

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :In order to ensure cleanliness, health and hygiene during forth coming Eid-ul-Azha, a comprehensive contingency plan has been prepared by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC).

The measures to be taken before Eid included the assignment of workers and machinery at the animal market designated by the district government, distribution of customized waste bags and spreading general awareness regarding operational procedures.

Talking to APP, Managing Director MD RWMC Awais Manzoor said negligence would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

On the other hand, the district government has decided to allow establishing cattle markets outside the city while following devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq said the government had decided to allow setting up cattle markets for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha in eight areas outside the city.

The areas included Adiala Road, Chakri Road near Al Haram City, Fame Marque in Gujar Khan, Dhobi Ghaat Ground in Murree, GT Road near Timber Market, GT Road near Wah General Hospital, Mangal Chowk near Kallar Bypass, Choora Bazaar Kotli Sattian and Tangi Road near Chashmah Jhalyar, Kahuta.

