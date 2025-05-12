Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free examination, surgeries at camps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Free cleft lip, cleft palate camps to be organized in various cities from 15th May 2025 under the supervision of eminent plastic surgeon Professor Dr, Muhammad Ashraf Ganatra,

According to details, first free medical camp will be organized at Civil Hospital Sakrand, Hajiani day and night hospital Hyderabad and Bhurgri hospital Matli on 15th May while a two-day camp would be organized at Suleman Roshan Medical College Hospital on 16th and 17th May ( Friday-Saturday) respectively.

A free camp will also be held at Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas and Civil Hospital Sanghar on 16th May ( Friday).