Gilani Reiterates Pakistan’s Commitment To Strengthening Relations With Ethiopia
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its historic ties with Ethiopia.
While addressing a ceremony held to mark Ethiopia’s national days — Ethiopian New Year, Unity Day, and the Inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), he said, “The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is not merely a structure of concrete and steel — it is a symbol of Ethiopia’s determination, collective vision, and progress.”
He paid tribute to Ethiopia’s remarkable achievements and stressed that both countries can pave the way for prosperity by wisely utilizing their shared resources.
The Chairman underscored that Pakistan and Ethiopia share centuries-old trade and cultural linkages, which are being reinvigorated under Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy.
He recalled that, both as Prime Minister and now as Chairman Senate, it has been his personal mission to promote South-South cooperation. In this spirit, the Senate organized a special sitting earlier this year to mark Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day.
Highlighting the common challenges faced by developing countries — including water and energy security, youth empowerment, and institutional resilience — he said, that their solutions lie in unity and collaboration among the Global South.
He also mentioned the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) in Islamabad in November 2025, expressing eagerness to welcome Ethiopian parliamentary leaders.
He further said that both Pakistan and Ethiopia share the same objectives: ensuring peace, prosperity, and dignity for every citizen. Looking ahead, he expressed hope for closer partnerships in renewable energy, agricultural innovation, and parliamentary exchanges.
The Chairman lauded the efforts of Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jamal Beker Abdulla in strengthening bilateral friendship and people-to-people ties.
Dr. Jamal Beker Abdulla, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan, also addressed the gathering and commended the visionary leadership of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani for championing Pakistan-Africa relations.
He highlighted Ethiopia’s historic ties with Pakistan, rooted in shared values of peace, diversity, and mutual respect.
The Ambassador highlighted the importance of enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade, climate resilience, technology, and interfaith harmony.
He expressed Ethiopia’s strong interest in deepening bilateral engagement through structured dialogue and institutional partnerships, particularly under Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy.
