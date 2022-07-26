Climate Change minister reviews rain situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Climate Change Ismail Rahu visited various areas of the district Badin to review rain situation.

According to a Spokesman here on Tuesday, the minister paid visit to Golarchi, Khor Wah, Jati, Tarai, and other low-laying areas of Badin.

He also inspected the rainwater drainage work.

He said the rain emergency had been imposed in Badin and rainwater was being drained out.