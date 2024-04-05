Clinics on Wheels program under new mechanism to be relaunched in Punjab

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir has announced the relaunch of the Clinics on Wheels program, scheduled for the end of April

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir has announced the relaunch of the Clinics on Wheels program, scheduled for the end of April. The initiative will see a new mechanism aimed at bolstering healthcare services across Punjab.

During a review meeting of the National Health Support Program (NHSP), the minister revealed that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the program, emphasizing the government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure.

Highlighting the comprehensive approach, he outlined plans to revamp 2500 rural health centers and 300 basic health units by March 2028. This overhaul aims to modernize medical facilities at the grassroots level, aligning with the vision set forth by the Chief Minister.

Moreover, the minister underscored the importance of capacity building for healthcare professionals, particularly lady health visitors and workers, to adapt to modern medical practices.

The meeting, chaired by Minister Nazir, also saw the presence of key officials including Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, and Program Director IRMNCH Dr. Khalil Sakhani, among others.

With a focus on post-Eid-ul-Fitr initiatives, the minister announced plans to conduct hospital visits across districts to evaluate and enhance medical facilities, demonstrating the government's proactive approach towards healthcare provision.