Cloudy weather forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 29 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 20 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.